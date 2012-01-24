Letter: Column on Obamas was a puff piece

Regarding "The Obamas push back for the sake of family" [Opinion, Jan. 18], it appears that columnist Anne Michaud has nailed the Obama presidency. She states that even though Michelle Obama has not read the book "The Obamas," the first lady claims that it makes her look like an "angry black woman."

I hardly ever describe myself as an "angry white man" or a "disgruntled man of European extract" or any other racial descriptive.

That statement defines this administration in the sense that the first lady offers her opinion but admits that she had not even read the book. Is this so different from House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi caterwauling with respect to the health care bill: Let's pass this thing, "so we can see what's in it"? The first lady speaking out on a topic without knowledge of the actual facts seems to prove who is running that household and setting the bar.

As an apologetic for this administration, I sense that this is little more than a puff piece trying to put a human face on a failed presidency.

I have no doubt that the Obamas are good parents. But to leverage parenting against the slow march to socialism for America, which clearly is this president's goal, is disingenuous, dangerous and smacks of intellectual dishonesty.,

John Savin, Massapequa