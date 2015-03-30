Letter: Common Core math isn't intuitive

I'm responding to "Don't understand opt-out movement" [Letters, March 23].

I have two school-age children. My son, who is a great kid and a fine student, has had his schoolwork suffer because of this arcane new Common Core curriculum. He has stressed, not slept, even cried because he could no longer understand his math homework.

Math! It's supposed to be an exact science, right? Wrong. Not under the Common Core way of doing it. When I sat down to help him -- I'm a college graduate with a bachelor's degree -- I couldn't. This was fifth grade!

My wife had to go to a class at school to try and learn this "new" math, and even then she couldn't help him. We are now paying a math tutor to come to our home.

Before people chime in, they should witness firsthand how negatively this is affecting our children. And before people in government try and push this new curriculum down our throats, they should have some sort of background in education.

Steve Viola, Bellmore