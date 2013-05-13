Letter: Common Core produces 'human drones'

If the Common Core was designed to meet the needs of American businesses and people, then those public officials who conceived it are delusional at best and disingenuous at worst ["Common Core stirs up status quo," Opinion, May 2].

We are blaming education and teachers for economic problems that have nothing to do with an uneducated workforce. American business has never done better. Look at Wall Street. We are seeing record profits.

This is not magic, this is unfettered capitalism. Workers are being squeezed to either produce more, take less pay, or both. Pensions and health care are disappearing, as the 1 percent attack Social Security, Medicare and Obamacare.

To suggest that our education system is the cause or cure for the economic malaise afflicting the American people is ludicrous.

Our problem is not that we need to develop human drones for American business. What we need to develop are critical thinkers, well-rounded in the humanities, mathematics, the sciences and the arts who are capable of seeing through the hype and demanding the economic, political and social changes that will bring back the middle class and lift the masses out of poverty.

On far too many issues, our political leaders are failing their tests. When will America's parents hold them accountable, for the sake of their children and grandchildren?

Joel Herman, Melville