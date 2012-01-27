Letter: Consolidate LI's layers of gov't

After reading the article concerning villages' rising pension costs, I think it should be obvious to all Long Islanders that consolidation is the answer to lowering taxes ["The pension pinch," News, Jan. 22].

Police, fire, sewer, school and water districts could and should be reviewed by outside agencies to see how consolidation could benefit both counties. Let's review how many village employees are so-called double-dippers. Have the villages provide a detailed outline of services they provide, what the costs are and how they can be streamlined.

As Long Islanders, we need to press our elected officials to make government smaller and more efficient.

Steve Fosdick, West Babylon