Letter: Continuing care communities work

The article on long-term care was informative, but failed to mention one attractive alternative ["Paying for elder care," News, Sept. 20]. That option is an independent and active lifestyle in a continuing care retirement community, which essentially has long-term care built in. I've lived in one, The Amsterdam at Harborside, in Port Washington, for five years. During that time, I had reason to use the rehab section of the attached health care facility for a short time.

For now, however, I am very busy taking advantage of the many activities both on and off-site. But it is very comforting to know that if I ever should need long-term care, it will be available to me at no extra charge, and my wife and friends who live here can visit me with no inconvenience.

Edwin Hess, Port Washington

