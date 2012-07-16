Letter: Court is wrong on accessible taxis

After reading "Accessible-taxi ruling overturned" [News, June 29], I can't help but wonder what the Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was thinking. Surely the decision is not in the best interest of the disabled population seeking to ride in an accessible cab.

How absolutely ridiculous to distort the intent of the Americans with Disabilities Act and state that the law "prohibits the TLC from refusing to grant licenses to persons with disabilities who are otherwise qualified to own or operate a taxi. It does not assist persons who are consumers of the licensees' product."

That is not the intent of the ADA. Accessibility means that the disabled consumer -- in this case, the potential taxi rider -- has the same ability to avail himself of taxi service.

I wonder how other states are handling the issue of accessibility, and whether this is an unfortunate attempt to circumvent federal law. The court has lost focus, and in the process has neglected to make a wise and just ruling.

Beth Rose Feuerstein, Long Beach

Editor's note: The writer is a learning disabilities teacher at The Wheatley School.