Letter: Crime shouldn't be a laughing matter

New York City Police Commissioner William J. Bratton, center, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, right, hold a news conference at the YM & YWHA of Washington Heights and Inwood to unveil the NYPD's new neighborhood policing plan called "One City: Safe and Fair- Everywhere", Thursday, June 25, 2015. Credit: Charles Eckert

Wow! That was some role model in New York Police Commissioner Bill Bratton, who sent a tolerant message to all teenagers who believe that it is lawful and cool to light up a joint on the street ["Bratton counsels pot puffer," News, Oct. 10].

This is why I feel sorry for the NYPD. Bratton was actually laughing when he retold the incident to the liberal media, which treated this like a human interest story instead of a crime. Now, pot-smoking teenagers will view this with a light, comic approach.

How ironic that this transgression took place on Wall Street, where some of the biggest criminal enterprises and banksters likewise got a free pass from President Barack Obama.

Richard C. Iritano, Ozone Park

