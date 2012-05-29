Letter: Democrats to blame for the deficit

I had to check the date on the paper after reading the letter "Democrats are the centrist party" [May 24]. I thought for sure it was April 1. The letter spends two paragraphs telling us in Orwellian prose what a great job the Democrats are doing with budget matters.

All one has to do to shoot down such foolishness that the Democrats have any interest in cutting spending, have a deficit-reduction plan or anything close to fiscal responsibility, is to look at the current deficit.

One of the many broken promises this president made to get elected was to cut the deficit in half. Well, he has added more to the deficit than any other president in history, and another term of this reckless and profligate spending will drive us to the same condition as Greece, Portugal and other such countries.

John Savin, Massapequa