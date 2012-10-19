Letter: Dick Cheney's account doesn't hold up

I could not believe what I read regarding former Vice President Dick Cheney's defense of the Iraq War and his criticism of President Barack Obama's foreign policy in a speech in Woodbury ["Tough talk," News, Oct. 19].

Now Cheney states that the Bush administration had intelligence showing that Saddam Hussein had a long-running relationship with al-Qaida? What is he trying to do, rewrite history?

Hussein may have been a brutal dictator, but he was anything but a religious fanatic, and he allowed other religions to exist freely in the country, in direct contrast to al-Qaida's beliefs. All the credible evidence revealed that there was no material al-Qaida relationship and it also showed that Iraq had no weapons of mass destruction.

In defending the Iraq War, did Cheney mention the huge favor we did for the radical mullahs controlling Iran by eliminating their bitter enemy? Would anyone like to get back the billions we squandered on the Iraq War and eliminate this amount from our national debt?

Ray Xerri, Oceanside