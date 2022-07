As a father of a 14-year-old son, I am completely disgusted by the handling of the Trayvon Martin case ["Turn the target on entrenched racism," Opinion, March 29]. In what world is shooting an unarmed child acceptable just because you claim self-defense?

If this country is ever going to get past the racial divide, we must unite and stand up against this and all types of racial injustice.

Rich Lisi, Franklin Square