I have one question with this proposal that would raise Suffolk County police district taxes by about $21 a year: What are the people who are living on a fixed income going to do ["Bellone's budget proposal," News, Sept. 21]?

We have not had children in school since 1989, and yet we still pay some of the highest school taxes around. We live in a modest home, and our taxes for what we have are exorbitant.

Camille Morselli, Islip Terrace