Letter: Don't create path to citizenship

So, our president and members of Congress are going to expend time and energy to come to a compromise that absolves people of the offense of entering this country illegally ["Immigration at the forefront," Editorial, Jan. 30].

This is not only a slap in the face to every law-abiding citizen and legal immigrant, but it sends a signal to anyone who wants to live in the United States that our government bends to the will of criminals and those who support them.

Is the Republican Party going to accede to this effort because it lost some elections? What about the millions who agree with enforcing the laws that are already in place? Don't our votes count?

It would seem that our entire government is concerned with appeasing a vocal minority of voters.

Michael Genzale, Shoreham