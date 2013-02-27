Letter: Don't cut cancer prevention funds

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's budget proposal would reduce funding for lifesaving programs that help prevent cancer deaths by nearly $10 million..

In our community, there are thousands of people suffering from cancer, and we must do all that we can to ensure that more people are spared the horrors of this insidious disease.

Programs to help New Yorkers quit smoking, as well as health education that prevents others from starting, should be implemented as part of the governor's health and wellness initiatives. At the same time, cancer screenings for uninsured New Yorkers must be continued as a vital service.

In the long run, preserving and increasing funding will save lives and help to create a healthier and more prosperous economy.

The Rev. Margaret Bailey, Jericho