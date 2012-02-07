Letter: Don't kill foxes over plovers

In response to the article about fox control in Robert Moses State Park to allegedly protect nesting piping plovers ["Fox in the plover nest," News, Feb. 1], while I agree with the need to safeguard endangered species, and I appreciate the state parks department's efforts on behalf of such, I strongly oppose predator control. It has not proven to work.

Foxes, crows, gulls, raccoons and feral cats always get the blame. The real culprits are people on ATVs, off-leash dogs, beach erosion, unusually cold spring weather and strong surf. With any endangered species, there will always be a certain amount of natural mortality.

The foxes' natural territoriality would prevent other competitors from frequenting the nesting area. Killing them creates a void and opens the potential to further predation.

The fox population is starting to recover after two decades of disease, including Lyme disease, and habitat loss. The fox actually controls the white-footed mouse, which transmits Lyme disease. We need more foxes, not fewer.

Frank Vincenti, Mineola

Editor's note: The writer is the director of The Wild Dog Foundation, a nonprofit conservation and education group for fox, wolf, coyote and other canines.