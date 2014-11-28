Letter: Don't send aid abroad that's needed here

Has our government gone absolutely insane? That's what I mumbled to myself after reading the we, the taxpayers, are going to provide $68 million over five years to help Mexico reform its court and judicial system ["U.S. pledges judicial aid," News, Nov. 22].

Then I read that we are vulnerable to cyber-attacks from China and one or two other countries ["NSA chief: China could shut grid," News, Nov. 22]. This seems like a project on which the United States could spend $68 million in this country, and I can think of thousands of others that need attention.

When is our government, with a $17.6-trillion deficit, going to wake up to the fact that we do not have the funds to take on every problem of every country in the world? Why doesn't Mexico fund the overhaul of its justice system with some of the $600 million in aid we send there every year?

Everett Mann, Miller Place