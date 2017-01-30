OpinionLetters

Letter: Don’t spend more money on MacArthur

Passengers arrive for their flights at Long Island MacArthur Airport...

Passengers arrive for their flights at Long Island MacArthur Airport on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2015. Credit: Newsday / John Paraskevas

By Newsday Readers

I fly often to visit children and grandchildren and to vacation venues [“Cuomo budget priorities,” News, Jan. 19].

Over the years, I’ve used Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip less often because the service is so poor.

MacArthur needs more airlines, offering more flights to a greater number of airports. Most passengers are within easy driving distance. Common sense dictates that you need more flights to more destinations.

There’s no need to spend more money. The facilities are largely unused.

Aurora Forte, Smithtown

Didn't find what you were looking for?