Letter: Don’t spend more money on MacArthur

I fly often to visit children and grandchildren and to vacation venues [“Cuomo budget priorities,” News, Jan. 19].

Over the years, I’ve used Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip less often because the service is so poor.

MacArthur needs more airlines, offering more flights to a greater number of airports. Most passengers are within easy driving distance. Common sense dictates that you need more flights to more destinations.

There’s no need to spend more money. The facilities are largely unused.

Aurora Forte, Smithtown