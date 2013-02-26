Letter: Dorms should have CO detectors

Did I really read that an equipment malfunction caused deadly carbon monoxide gas to build up in a University of Buffalo dormitory, sickening students who then had to be hospitalized ["4 treated after gas leak at Buffalo dorm," News, Feb. 19]?

Can it be possible that a dorm where kids sleep every night does not have working CO detectors? These should have warned the students in time before the gas reached dangerous levels.

People die from carbon monoxide exposure. The students' parents should be livid, and heads should roll for neglecting the safety of their children. I wonder how many dorms at other colleges and universities do not have working smoke and CO alarms.

Joseph Spiegel, Babylon