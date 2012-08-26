Letter: Dramatizing youth cuts

STRONG Youth Inc.'s approach to protesting Nassau County's cuts to human services funding is not radical, it is rational ["The extreme team," News, Aug. 20]. The gang-prevention group has organized young people who are outraged by the decimation of youth services to participate through a symbolic funeral, street theater and a candlelight vigil. Its tactics are well-planned, intergenerational events that capture the imagination of the public and media.

STRONG has taken effective steps to motivate change. The public should embrace the group for its peaceful protests, which represent the best of our democracy and enable young people to move from apathy to activism.

Andrew Malekoff, Long Beach

Editor's note: The writer is the executive director of the North Shore Child and Family Guidance Center.