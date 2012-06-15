Letter: Drunk driving and sealed records

Regarding, "Should they be sealed?" [News, June 5], your story states, "People who had been convicted of drunken driving, crimes against children and the elderly, sex crimes and public corruption would not be eligible."

I am appalled after reading this. I am a convicted drunken driver in recovery, and being placed in the same category with crimes against children and the elderly is just downright wrong. And hard not to take personally.

I am a retired substance abuse counselor. Please print this on behalf of all the recovering people out there who are changing their lives and deserve second chances.

John Moravec, Freeport