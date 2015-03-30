Letter: East Garden City debate's history

I read "Plea for wholeness" [News, March 12] and feel that one important item was not mentioned, which may be driving the "East Garden City" designation.

The area from east of the village boundary to roughly Zeckendorf Boulevard and the Meadowbrook Parkway was made part of the Garden City Postal District (now 11530) back when it was mostly Roosevelt and Mitchel airfields.

So, although the Town of Hempstead says that tax revenue from this area, including from the shopping center, goes to the town or the Uniondale School District, the mailing address is Garden City.

Some years ago, the village attempted to get the Postal Service to change the name and ZIP code of this area to something besides Garden City to avoid confusion -- Uniondale would be fine -- but the agency refused, saying that it wasn't justified.

Bill Bellmer, Garden City