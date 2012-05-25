OpinionLetters

Letter: East Side Access may gain little

A construction worker watches as building progresses on the East...

A construction worker watches as building progresses on the East Side Access project about 70 feet below street level under Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan on Jan. 28, 2010. The project is now slated to be finished in 2023. Credit: Craig Ruttle

The only thing more offensive than the time and cost overruns for East Side Access is the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's plan itself ["Fooled again by another costly public project," Opinion, May 24].

As envisioned, trains will go either to Penn Station or Grand Central Terminal, but not both. Imagine just missing your train out of the city, and having to choose between waiting twice as long or making an unexpected trip across town.

Steven Hirsch, Great Neck

Didn't find what you were looking for?