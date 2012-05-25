Letter: East Side Access may gain little

The only thing more offensive than the time and cost overruns for East Side Access is the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's plan itself ["Fooled again by another costly public project," Opinion, May 24].

As envisioned, trains will go either to Penn Station or Grand Central Terminal, but not both. Imagine just missing your train out of the city, and having to choose between waiting twice as long or making an unexpected trip across town.

Steven Hirsch, Great Neck