Letter: Eastern Island needs more rails

A Long Island Railroad train pulls into the Jamaica station on July 25, 2012. Credit: Newsday / Greg Emerson

The future of eastern Long Island depends on the well-designed connectivity of a modern mass transportation system ["Cross-Sound rail link among plans eyed" [News, Nov. 7]. Such a system is presently in its earliest stage.

I support a high-speed rail connection from Long Island to New England via a bridge or tunnel. I'd also like to see a multiuse transportation hub in Riverhead connected to this bridge or tunnel, and to a light rail service into the Peconic Bay region.

The Enterprise Park at Calverton, where Grumman Corp. once built and tested military aircraft, should also connect to the hub via a rail spur, to provide commercial cargo transfers by air, rail and truck to eastern Long Island and the Northeast corridor. Connectivity is the future.

Jack McGreevy, Mattituck
 

