Letter: Education needed about medical marijuana

Shame on Islandia officials who voted unanimously to ban the sale of medical marijuana ["LI village bans sales of medical marijuana," News, Oct. 12].

This ban is in violation of state law that legalizes the use of medical cannabis.

This action is tantamount to banning any controlled medication legally prescribed by a licensed physician. What will they ban next, Ativan, Xanax and Valium?

The real problem in Islandia and other Long Island communities trying to prevent access to medical marijuana is the lack of education. Access could only be obtained by having one of several serious, debilitating medical conditions. A patient would require written recommendation from a licensed physician treating a specific condition.

Also, a patient would need to apply to the state Department of Health and pay a fee to be placed on a patient registry. Only a 30-day supply of medical cannabis in oil or pill form could be prescribed. No edible or smokable marijuana would be dispensed.

The image of medical marijuana being sold in storefronts is absurd.

Judy and Irwin Eisman, Great Neck

Editor's note: The writer's son suffers from epilepsy, one condition that will qualify for a medical marijuana prescription.

Honestly! I never expected to see such a fuss over medical marijuana dispensaries. New York has one of the most restrictive medical marijuana regulations of any state that has made it legal.

Very few medical conditions qualify, and the forms of the medication will include no leaf and no edibles -- just pills, liquids and oils.

Ann Kemler, Long Beach