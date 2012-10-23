Letter: Electoral college undercuts NY

I am tired of hearing about states that matter or swing states ["Dead heat," News, Oct. 22]. How about holding presidential elections only in Ohio and Florida? That's a ridiculous idea, but no more crazy than the current system.

The Electoral College has to go. Even historians differ over the original reason for this system. I have voted in 12 presidential elections. One person, one vote is all that matters, everything else is just politics.

Just as my gender or race shouldn't matter, my address shouldn't matter either. We have to change this.

Richard Judge, East Meadow