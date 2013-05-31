Letter: Expand information about politicians

It's unrealistic to think we will legislate away the influence of money in Congress ["Fire IRS workers, then change rules," Letters, May 21]. The Citizens United ruling by the Supreme Court protects corporate contributions, and our representatives will never willingly restrict their own access to campaign funds.

We could, however, make the money ineffective. Money gets congressional representatives re-elected because the ads it buys are practically the only information we have come election time. We need a publicly funded website that will give us three missing pieces of the puzzle: clear summaries of bills that are introduced in Congress, and what has been added by special interests; what our representatives say about these bills when they speak on the floor; and how our representatives vote.

Larry Bassen, East Meadow