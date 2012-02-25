Letter: Freedom to choose religion, or not

Since the Republican presidential primaries began, one of the main issues pressed by the candidates is how we must restore our country's Christian values. I thought it was understood that our Constitution already guaranteed freedom of religion.

The Constitution never said we have that freedom only as long as we choose Christianity. It doesn't matter what religious principles our country was founded on; the Constitution is clear that we are free to choose what religion to believe in, if any. Instead of trying to convert our country into a radical religious nation, these candidates should be focusing on the problems that they can and should be trying to fix.

Franklin Graham, son of Rev. Billy Graham, questioned President Barack Obama's Christian faith, and Mitt Romney's too. It should not matter if they are Christians or not. We elect our president to preserve our religious freedom, not dictate it. Or do we?

Paul Spina, Seaford