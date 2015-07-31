Letter: Give Fire Island UN designation

The Fire Island National Seashore updated master plan will prove indispensable. It will help preserve the natural values of Fire Island and stabilize its overall resiliency, along with that of its communities. It will strengthen the ability of both to survive future Sandy-type storms.

They say every vegetable has its season. This is truly the season for planting a petition with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization requesting the designation of the national seashore as a World Heritage Site. As the master plan documents, the values and uniqueness of the national seashore satisfy the criteria for this nomination.

There is a need for world-class expertise to preserve the natural treasures of the seashore and the barrier island. Addressing imminent threats to the planet of climate change and rising sea levels will require the expertise obtainable through designation as a World Heritage Site.

Moreover, such a designation would be a symbol of international peace, at a time when the UN and Pope Francis are united in calling for the protection of environmental core values.

Irving Like, Babylon

Gerard Stoddard, Manhattan

Editor's note: The writers are the counsel and acting secretary, respectively, of the Fire Island Conservancy, a homeowners organization.