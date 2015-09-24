Letter: GM takes lives, does no jail time

GM breaks the law by covering up small-car ignition problems linked to the deaths of at least 169 people ["GM to pay $900M to settle ignition charges," News, Sept. 18]. An agreement of a fine around $900 million was reached with federal prosecutors.

The way I see it, GM, along with other big companies, Wall Street, and mega banks can recklessly destroy the lives of everyday people without the fear of jail time, courtesy of our government. These fines are the equivalent of a mild burp after a hearty meal. Crime does pay for some.

Tony Giametta, Oceanside