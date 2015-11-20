Letter: GOP leader shouldn't blame media

In his letter to the editor, Nassau GOP chairman Joseph Mondello places the blame for Kate Murray's loss in the district attorney race squarely on the shoulders of Newsday .

His tirade was totally expected and entirely unnecessary. His condescension in his opinion of Nassau's electorate is palpable. When the GOP pick comes out in the losing column, Mondello likes to blame publications like Newsday for their "full-throttled support" for the Democratic candidate, instead of acknowledging the media's attempt to help voters see through the political fog.

The green grass is dying, replaced by a forest of overgrown weeds made up of incompetence, corruption and hubris.

Bob Bascelli, Seaford