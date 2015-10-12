Letter: GOP must adjust its focus on issues

As a lifelong Republican, I wish to take issue with my party. I don't understand why it is making same-sex marriage and abortion major issues in the campaign platforms ["Fiorina stands by claims on Planned Parenthood video," News, Oct. 4]. Our country was founded on a separation between church and state. To me, this means that both above issues are private and individual ones.

The campaign issues should center on foreign policy, trade, immigration, creation of jobs, education, balancing the budget, Social Security and Medicare. Feeding, housing and supplying health care for all are other important topics.

Let individuals decide whether they support same-sex marriage and abortions. It is not the government's job to deal with these issues. If the Republican Party continues to do so, it is going to turn away many supporters.

Carol Spielberger, Syosset