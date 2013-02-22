Letter: Gov't not working on Long Island

Regarding "The Long Island dream is unraveling" [Editorial, Feb. 15], the blizzard, like Sandy before it, exposed fundamental flaws in both our infrastructure and governmental systems. Residents found that instead of basic government services, they got stuck with pure governmental gridlock.

The gridlock is a result of years of toxic patronage, political handouts and poor planning. Public participation in government has declined, since many perceive that the system is rigged. With the public unconnected, poor policy choices by leaders can be made, with little public outcry. Budgets for vital services get hacked away while services decline.

The dream is in fact unraveling. That doesn't mean that we can't stop it. We can make government more accessible and open. We can further integrate technology to nurture communication and interaction. We can start participating in civic associations and attend public hearings.

If we are to learn anything from Sandy and the blizzard of 2013, it's that both complacency in government, and acceptance of the status quo, is dangerous.

Rich Murdocco, Setauket