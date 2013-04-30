Letter: Government makes a bad reformer

This is how government solves education problems ["Testing times for LI kids," News, April 8]. If the government were responsible for fixing a flat tire, it would first claim that there wasn't enough money. Then at some random time, the government would somehow come up with large sums of money and new committees to change the three other tires that are in fine condition.

Rather than take the time to examine the vehicle, the government pours a lot of money into changing what's not broken.

Since politicians don't interact with schoolchildren regularly or enter schools, they can't begin to determine why individual students may not be high academic achievers.

If there were really a crisis, then the majority of Americans would be morons. Tremendous numbers of people from all over the world want to come and have their children educated here.

There are people, such as President Barack Obama, who are unhappy with how we rank in education compared with other countries. If this academic Olympics was televised, I missed it. How did we determine which countries have the smartest people?

Debbie Cuttitta Pekoff, Bellmore

Editor's note: The writer is a Syosset High School science teacher.