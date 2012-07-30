Letter: Government's too big already

I would like to reply to "Health care is a basic gov't function" [Letters, July 22]. The only people who can afford to say that government should pay for health care and education, and who live in Nassau County, are seniors on Medicare who do not own a home.

Or they may be younger and are treated by a hospital and so pay nothing. So, there is health care from the government for people who cannot afford it.

As for education, people who do not own property can have a liberal opinion because they do not to pay school taxes.

What we need are federal, state and local administrations that control spending.

Brian Larkin, Inwood