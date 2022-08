Regarding "Hamptons housing: Locals lose out" [News, May 24], today's Montauk looks like an expensive movie is being shot every summer and then reverts to a poor ghost town after Labor Day.

Very sad, but on Long Island, it's par for the course. It's yet another reason why young families and businesses cannot establish year-round community connections. It's now strictly for the vacationing rich.

John Sullivan, Garden City