I'm very happy that Anzor Tsarnaev and Zubeidat Tsarnaeva have decided not to come to the United States. They should be put on a terrorist watch list and banned from the United States.

Both parents, but especially the mother, seem to have had a huge influence on their sons' beliefs. This family is heartless and ungrateful. Russia would be wise to arrest them.

Nancy Bartow, East Northport