Letter: Harborfields needs all-day kindergarten

I was happy to see the picture of kindergarten students enjoying their first full day at Bowling Green Elementary School in Westbury ["A very full day indeed," News, Sept. 18].

Unfortunately, the Harborfields school district has not yet made full-day kindergarten a priority, despite all the research and evidence that supports the importance of such programs.

The district holds the (dis)honor of being one of the last two districts on Long Island without full-day kindergarten.

Harborfields has been a respected and high-performing school district, so why does it set up its newest students to play catch-up from the very first day of school?

With new, higher standards, the children of Harborfields are being expected to achieve the same amount of growth and learning as children who have more than double the amount of time each day.

Jennifer Marino Rojas, Centerport

Editor's note: The writer has a kindergartener and a second-grader in the district.