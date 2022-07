I find the use of "ex-Marine" in this headline to be in extremely poor taste: "Ex-Marine sought in 2 slayings shot dead" [News, May 24].

I think the reference is used to suggest to readers that his service somehow made him more likely to become a criminal. The writers of these articles are allowing their naive insensitivity to lead to unfair conclusions.

Please realize you berate all veterans, and I am proudly one.

Frank Conroy, Holtsville