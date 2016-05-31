Letter: Health costs are up far more than 1.8%

The consumer cost chart in “StatPack” [Business, May 22] says medical care is up only 1.8 percent over last year. I just received a notice from Oscar Health Insurance that my premium will go up 21 percent next January.

I was forced to change health plans when the Affordable Care Act kicked in, and that first year my health plan rates escalated 28 percent. And, to boot, the deductibles are so high the health plan doesn’t cover anything for months.

Lee Soroca, Kings Park