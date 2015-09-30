Letter: Higher minimum wage -- where does it stop?

A recent letter writer wrote that the minimum wage should be at least $39 an hour so that someone living in New York City could afford the median rent of $2,690 a month ["Minimum-wage hike still not enough," Sept. 18].

I could not agree more, but why stop at $39? We should just go right to $100 an hour. On our way there, we should throw in a complimentary lease of a Mercedes, 16 weeks of paid vacation, free season tickets to Yankees or Mets games, a wristband that allows free food and beverage at any NYC eating establishment -- and a copy of "Atlas Shrugged."

George A. Szarmach, Dix Hills