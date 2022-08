How sad that the current homeowners deliberately purchased a home of such historical significance with the sole intent to destroy it ["Demolition of ex-slave's East End house delayed," News, Oct. 25].

Once again, this selfishness demonstrates the new American mantra of "It's all about me."

Long Island has a rich history, but few surviving structures to celebrate it. Hopefully, this house and its historic significance will survive.

Adrienne Bryant, Northport