Letter: Holiday greetings are all a wish for peace

While I agree with a fellow reader that “happy holidays” is a respectful greeting [Letters, Dec. 22), I do not find it offensive to wish anyone a merry Christmas. As a Christian, I would like to have the freedom to wish anyone I meet a merry Christmas, and they in turn can wish me a happy Hanukkah, happy Kwanzaa, or whatever. The greetings may be different, but the message is the same: I wish you well and much peace this holiday season.

Lou Desiderio, South Huntington

