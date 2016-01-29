Letter: Hovercraft a cheaper mode for Sound

There is a much simpler and less expensive alternative to building a bridge across Long Island Sound [“Tunnel will require vision and resolve,” Opinion, Jan. 19].

During trips, it was my amazing experience to take a hovercraft across the English Channel to France. It covered the 26 miles in less than 50 minutes. It was larger and much faster than the ships that take vehicles and passengers across the Sound from Port Jefferson and Orient.

They did not require expensive docking, but simply utilize concrete ramps. The other advantage is that such craft are not be tied to one location. Here, they could go all the way out to Bridgeport as an alternative. Think of the time that would save.

Brian Keane, Patchogue