Letter: Huntington aid squad among best on the Island

I must object to criticism by Huntington town officials disparaging the operations of the Huntington Community First Aid Squad ["Huntington aid squad needs change, study says," News, Oct. 12].

I'm not a member of the squad, but I'm a longtime emergency medical service provider, serving as both a volunteer and a paid emergency medical technician. I've found the Huntington Community squad to be one of the finest EMS agencies around.

Its volunteer members went into harm's way to rescue people from a carbon monoxide emergency at the Legal Sea Foods restaurant at Walt Whitman Mall in 2014. Several responders were hospitalized.

Huntington Community First Aid Squad is the gold standard against which EMS agencies judge themselves on Long Island.

Articles based on a flawed study commissioned by the Huntington Town Board would have one believe that the squad can't get an ambulance out the door, leaving residents of the district gasping. It would be hard to get further from the truth. The study cites 41 times in the first part of 2015 when it was necessary for the Huntington Community squad to call for help from another agency, referred to as mutual aid.

What didn't make its way to the front of the report was that 41 represents just a little over 1 percent of the agency's more than 4,000 alarms -- a mutual aid rate that any agency would be proud to display.

Thomas Cronogue, Wheatley Heights