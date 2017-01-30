Letter: Income limit for free tuition is too high

I’m 18 years old and a registered Democrat. As a high school senior who will be entering college next year, I have applied to three SUNY schools, and I’m writing in regard to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s proposal to eliminate tuition at public universities for families making less than $125,000 a year [“Skepticism over ‘free tuition’ plan,” News, Jan. 25].

As a millennial, I am embarrassed by being labeled as part of an entitled and greedy generation. There is no greater example of abuse of taxpayers than to serve such a finite sector of the population. Those who make $125,000 a year are capable of paying for college.

The biggest appeal of the SUNY system is obtaining a quality education at a cheap price. Most residents could commute for the price of roughly $6,470 a year in tuition at a four-year school or $4,800 at a two-year community college on Long Island. Fees are extra.

There are options to pay for college, such as federal loan programs and scholarship money.

Cuomo’s program should not be extended to those who don’t need it.

Thomas J. Dowling, East Northport

Correction: Tuition figures in this letter have been corrected. Because of an editing error, an earlier version contained incorrect figures.