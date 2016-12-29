Letter: Increase security for all on Amtrak

Sen. Chuck Schumer’s plan to “cross-check” rail and transit workers with the national terror watch list is not only urgently necessary, it is long overdue [“Cross-checks wanted,” News, Dec. 12].

This measure should have been put in place years ago. Schumer stated, “With terror threats on the rise, a transit terror cross check here in the nation’s transit epicenter could be the next lifesaver.”

I recently rode Amtrak from Penn Station to Pittsburgh. I purchased my ticket online and printed it out. When it was time to board, my ticket was scanned by a conductor, and I was on my way. There was no photo ID required, nor was my bag checked. This is scary. Checking passengers is just as important as checking the employees.

Everyone who travels whether it be by planes or trains needs to have a security check. Their luggage and carry-ons should be checked also.

Delores Plunkett, Sayville