Letter: Inform LI's plan for future with analysis

Newsday's editorial "#transform LI: A smart bet on science" [Sept. 27], wisely praises the renewed regional approach policymakers, stakeholders and industries are following to "reboot" the region's economy.

However, remember that regional thought is only as effective as its local implementation. Execution of these efforts cannot become dragged down by an overreliance on cheap development buzzwords and concepts. Rather, far-reaching plans must be grounded in careful analysis, data, public input and measured assessment of regional trends. Past efforts on Long Island have failed because they lacked these.

Rich Murdocco, Syosset

Editor's note: The writer blogs about land use at TheFoggiestIdea.org.