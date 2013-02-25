Letter: Insurance claims moving along

Your editorial "Speed up funds to Sandy victims" [Feb. 15] was right to praise Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and his administration for taking a tough stand on mortgage companies and banks that have been holding up insurance checks for the victims of Sandy.

The insurance industry has worked hard to respond to the unprecedented damage caused by Sandy, and for the most part we believe our performance has been noteworthy. The industry was prepared with nearly 20,000 adjusters to speed up the recovery effort, and in the first 100 days, at least 90 percent of the homeowners' claims in New York have been settled.

In addition, the state Department of Financial Services says that complaints have amounted to just 0.6 percent. The credit goes to the insurance agents and claims professionals who, in many cases, were also victims of the storm. In a time of personal crisis for their families, they went to work to help their customers and communities recover from the horrific superstorm.

Kristina Baldwin, Albany

Editor's note: The writer is a vice president with the Property Casualty Insurers Association of America, a trade and lobbying group.