Letter: Iran's intentions are clear

In your editorial of Aug. 22 ["Tread lightly in Middle East"], you say that there is little to gain from an airstrike on Iran, "at least without more evidence of Iran's intentions or capabilities."

If one has been following the news from the Middle East and from Iran, there is very much evidence of Iran's intentions: When Ayatollah Ali Khameini orders his Revolutionary Guards to use terror to punish the West and the United States, when Khameini calls Israel a "cancerous tumor" that must be removed, or when President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad calls for wiping out the Zionist regime from humanity, can there be any stronger evidence of Iran's intentions?

History has shown that the "need for restraint" that you advocate has only encouraged madmen and has led to war, loss of life and destruction. There is plenty of evidence that this is what Iran intends.

Wallace Gottlieb, Cedarhurst