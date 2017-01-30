Letter: Is President Trump lying or delusional?

President Donald Trump repeats the claim that but for fraudulent voting by immigrants here illegally and by those “long dead,” he would have won the popular vote [“Voter fraud claim: ‘Major investigation,’ no details,” News, Jan. 26].

Clearly the reality that Hillary Clinton was more popular irritates Trump and to him is an attempt to diminish his presidency.

As Republicans have extensive control of governorships, legislatures and offices of secretaries of state, who are responsible for oversight of voting, it would seem voter misconduct or fraudulent behavior would have received a vigorous response.

Yet the National Association of Secretaries of State has stated, “We are not aware of any evidence that supports the voter fraud claims” made by Trump.

The GOP controls 68 out of 98 partisan legislative chambers, the highest in history. Republicans hold governorships and both houses of legislatures in 32 states.

No one knows what Trump truly believes. Is he lying or delusional? The consequences of either are concerning; this man has the power of commander in chief.

Ed Horn, Baldwin