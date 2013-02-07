Letter: Islip board exceeds authority

I am opposed to the Islip Town Board trying to strip powers from Supervisor Tom Croci ["Islip GOP's feud could hurt party," Politics & Power, Feb. 3]. I have been an Islip resident for 40 years, and I voted for Croci to oversee Islip affairs.

I did not vote for the board members to have input on hiring, firing or handling union negotiations, etc. I do not believe it is a good government move to go forward with this initiative. I do, however, firmly believe it is a political move by the town council and party leader Frank Tantone, who, as stated in your article, is "no stranger to the patronage system," since his wife and son both were hired into political positions.

I also challenge former Suffolk GOP leader John Cochrane Sr.'s negative comments regarding Croci's military background. His background is one of the reasons many Islip residents voted for him.

Camille Youmans, Oakdale